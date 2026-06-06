June 6 – 8: Bay Area immigrant rights organizations set to march from Napa to Dublin against detention centers

By Lin An

Napa, CA – Across the San Francisco Bay Area, dozens of immigrant rights organizations and allies are preparing for a massive, multi-day march from June 6 to June 8, spanning from Napa to Oakland and ending in Dublin. The federal government is attempting to convert a closed women's prison in Dublin into an immigration detention center.

“We're doing this multi-day walk to uplift four key demands. One, legalization for all; two, ICE out of the Bay; three, no to detention centers in Dublin, Alcatraz and Gilroy; and four, stop the deportations and repression,” said Danny Celaya from the Oakland chapter of the Community Service Organization (CSO Oakland), one of the leading organizations behind the march.

This is the fourth year the walk has taken place as part of the Northern California Coalition for Just Immigration Reform's fight for immigrant rights. Each year brings out hundreds of immigrant rights activists, families and dozens of organizations and unions. Last year's walk, which ran from Vacaville to Sacramento, saw participation from over 400 people all three days combined. This year’s walk is likely to draw greater numbers as it runs across the densely populated East Bay, including cities with major immigrant populations like Richmond and Oakland.

“This is my fourth walk. I always participate with my entire family, including my children, because it always makes a difference. It has been a spiritual experience for me, and I'm always proud to contribute to such a powerful action,” said Gabriela Hernandez from ALMAS Libres.

Over 20 organizations are set to participate, including: Raizes Collective, Almas Libres, Sonoma County Sanctuary Coalition, CSO North Bay, CSO Oakland, Mujeres Unidas Y Activas, Nuevo Sol, East Bay Sanctuary Covenant, Human Agenda, National TPS Alliance, Oakland Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression, Freedom Road Socialist Organization-Oakland, Centro del Pueblo, Kehilla Community Synagogue, Beyt Tikkun Synagogue, Services, Immigrant Rights & Education Network (SIREN), and the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA).

“Trump and ICE think they can scare us, but this action says otherwise. From Napa to Dublin, the people stand with immigrants,” said Aldo Solano, a member of Freedom Road Socialist Organization and chair of CSO North Bay.

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