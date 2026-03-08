Jacksonville SDS holds rapid response to ICE training

By staff

Jacksonville, FL – On Wednesday, March 4, Jacksonville Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) held an ICE rapid-response training for students at the University of North Florida. In total, 15 students attended.

This comes just weeks after SDS launched an ICE rapid response group due to the rise in ICE sightings near and on campus. Previously, reports either spread as rumors, or simply sat unverified, contributing to rising fears.

During this training, students were informed about how to spot ICE, and what steps to take. This included the SALUTE method of reporting ICE sightings, which helps people to assess the situation and take appropriate action.

Each attendee received a pamphlet that included a condensed version of all the information laid out in this training, along with a section to tear off that holds information about key Constitutional rights and information on what to do if an ICE officer shows up at the door.

