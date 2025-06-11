Jacksonville rallies for immigrant rights

By staff

Jacksonville, FL – Over 100 people gathered in downtown Jacksonville on Monday, June 9, to stand in solidarity with Los Angeles, California and to stand up for immigrant rights. The rally was organized by 50501, Jacksonville Immigrant Rights Alliance and other coalition partners.

“We want an end to the ICE raids, demand David Huerta be freed and stand in solidarity with LA,” said a local Teamster.

Rally attendees chanted, “When immigrants are under attack, what do we do? Stand up, fight back!”

“We know the same police that collude with ICE are the same police that kill black people around this country. Therefore, it is our duty to stand with our immigrant brothers and sisters and demand an end to the raids!” said Michael Sampson, a board member of the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression.

#JacksonvilleFL #FL #ImmigrantRights #JIRA #ICE