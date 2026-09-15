Jacksonville Immigrant Rights Alliance takes fight against deportations to camp’s front door

By staff

Jacksonville, FL – On September 12, the Jacksonville Immigrant Rights Alliance (JIRA) led a car caravan toward the immigration camp in Baker, dubbed Baker Cruelty Camp, to protest the torturous conditions those within are subjected to.

30 brave people marched in solidarity, including members of other activist groups, such as the Tallahassee Immigrant Rights Alliance (TIRA).

With an increase in ICE activity throughout Jacksonville, the local grassroots organization has naturally kept its eye on the nearest detainment camp in Baker County, where residents of Duval County will be taken when arrested by ICE agents.

Recently, there have been hunger strikes by the detainees inside, and while they may have recently ended, the fight has not. Especially when detainees are being denied necessities like clean food and water and necessary medication, leading to severe seizures and, most recently, a case of death due to a detainee being denied his insulin.

The JIRA-led caravan came to a nearby park, where those participating marched to the camp itself in protest. From outside the gates, protesters were able to hear detainees inside banging on their windows and calling out in solidarity.

A member of JIRA stated, “The fire within us, whatever the conditions we face, cannot and will not die. The fire of the people unites us all, beyond the walls of these camps, and the people united will never be defeated.”

JIRA’s end goal is legalization for all, which would eliminate the need for things like Temporary Protected Status, which has been proven can be snatched away at any moment. In the meantime, JIRA continues the fight on the streets to defend the rights of immigrants.

#JacksonvilleFL #FL #ImmigrantRights #JIRA #TIRA