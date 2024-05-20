Jacksonville, FL: Teachers fight mass layoffs

By staff

Jacksonville, FL – Over 100 teachers and community members rallied at the Duval County School Board office over mass layoffs and school closures. The rally comes after Duval County Public Schools has threatened to lay off 11% of its workforce and shutter over a dozen schools.

“We need to save neighborhood schools. We say no to school closures and no to massive layoffs,” says Monica Gold, an organizer with Duval CORE.

After the rally, people went into to the school board meeting to oppose school closures and mass layoffs.

