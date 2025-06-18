Jacksonville, FL stands up: 4,000 rally against Trump’s agenda

By staff

Jacksonville, FL – On June 14, an estimated 4000 protesters transformed downtown Jacksonville into a sea of resistance against the Trump administration's escalating attacks on immigrants, free speech and essential government services. The “No Kings Day” demonstration marked one of Northeast Florida's largest mobilizations in recent memory, with participants decrying Trump's policies at the federal level and local Trump style anti-immigrant measures being passed at the city council level.

“This country is under attack from top to bottom,” said JIRA organizer Maria Garcia. “Whether it's Trump's economic policies hurting working families, his racist rhetoric demonizing immigrants, the ICE raids terrorizing our communities, or activists being targeted – nobody is safe from this administration's attacks.”

The Jacksonville Immigrant Rights Alliance anchored the protest, and their “Stop the deportations” banner led the waves of demonstrators through the city center. Chants of “We want justice – you say how? Stop the deportations now!” reverberated off buildings as the diverse crowd, including labor groups, faith leaders, and allied organizations like the Jacksonville Palestine Solidarity Network and the Jacksonville Community Action Committee, demonstrated growing opposition to the administration's agenda.

The unprecedented turnout sent a clear message about Northeast Florida's resistance to policies that have seen activists targeted, families separated, and communities living under constant threat of raids. With Jacksonville's immigrant population facing dual assaults from federal crackdowns and local legislation, organizers emphasized that attacks on any vulnerable group represent an attack on all working people.

As the march concluded, the energy shifted toward next steps – including pressuring Mayor Donna Deegan to veto Ordinance 2025-0138 and building broader opposition to the Trump administration's policies. The demonstration's size and discipline showed Jacksonville's capacity for organized resistance, with participants vowing to transform Saturday's show of force into sustained political action.

#JacksonvilleFL #FL #ImmigrantRights #PeoplesStruggles #Trump #NoKings #JCAC #JPSN #JIRA