Jacksonville, FL rally slams U.S. attacks on Venezuela

By staff

Jacksonville, FL – On Saturday, January 3 nearly 100 Jacksonville residents rallied to condemn U.S. military strikes on Venezuela, and demand the immediate release of the kidnapped President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores. Protesters rallied outside of .U.S Senator Rick Scott’s office, who in October of 2025, alluded to the illegal kidnapping of the President Maduro and his wife, stating, “something is going to happen.”

The emergency rally was called earlier that day by the Freedom Road Socialist Organization and was endorsed by numerous organizations, including: the Jacksonville Palestine Solidarity Network, the Jacksonville Community Action Committee, the Jacksonville Immigrants’ Rights Alliance, the Jacksonville chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, and many more.

Rally emcees led the crowd in energetic chants, with echoes of “Hands off Venezuela” reverberating across the streets of downtown.

“We must organize to demand the immediate end to U.S. military operations in Venezuela, and we must reject Donald Trump’s lies,” stated Maria Garcia, rally emcee and member of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization. Garcia continued, “This is a battle for Venezuela’s future, and a battle for ours. Does the world belong to the people, or to the U.S. empire?”

