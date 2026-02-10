Jacksonville, FL rally demands ICE out

By staff

Jacksonville, FL – Over 100 community members in Jacksonville took to the streets on February 7 to demand ICE out of their city. Protesters filled the streets with chants such as, “ICE out of Jax now!” and “No hate! No fear! Immigrants are welcome here!”

This protest comes in the wake of escalations that ICE has enacted on people across the country, as well as news that the Trump administration plans to buy large warehouses to convert into detention facilities like the ones just recently purchased in cities such as San Antonio, Phoenix and Philadelphia.

Speakers condemned the actions ICE has taken against those speaking up for their communities, such as Ya'akub Ira Vijandre, who has been held in ICE detention in Folkston, Georgia since October of 2025 for his pro-Palestine activism.

Speakers echoed words of grief, as they urged the crowd to remember those murdered by ICE, like Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good. They also connected their struggles to the struggles that immigrants currently face in this country, reminding us that we are all fighting the same enemy.

Organized by the Jacksonville Immigrant Rights Alliance (JIRA), this call to action had local activists from organizations throughout Jacksonville speak in solidarity with JIRA. Organizations who spoke at the rally included the Jacksonville Palestinian Solidarity Network, Jacksonville Community Action Committee, 50501 Veterans, Florida Rising, Democratic Socialists of America, Students for a Democratic Society, and the Freedom Road Socialist Organization.

JIRA organizers ended the rally by urging those in attendance to join an organization if they have not already done so. They also planned more calls to action such as their upcoming event on February 15, which is part of a larger call to action by the Legalization for All network. This event is focused on supporting the VISIBLE act put forth by Florida politicians Angie Nixon and Carlos Guillermo Smith. JIRA also has a general body meeting on February 28 for those interested in joining the organization.

#JacksonvilleFL #FL #ImmigrantRights #JIRA #L4A