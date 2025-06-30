Jacksonville, FL: Protest demands hands off Iran

By staff

Jacksonville, FL – On Saturday, June 28, over 100 community members gathered at Memorial Park to protest the US’s attacks on Iran. The rally, organized by the Jacksonville Palestine Solidarity Network (JPSN), went mobile as the demonstrators marched through the Riverside area, and near the very populated Riverside Arts Market.

Palestinian flags waved high beside large banners reading “Hands off Iran!” A member of the Jacksonville Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) told the crowd, “Iran’s support of the Palestinian resistance has been instrumental in the Palestinian liberation movement, and for that we stand in solidarity with Iran, and for Israel’s attacks on Iran, we say shame!”

The march made a pit stop at The Cummer Museum, which became infamous in the community last year. In June of 2024, the organizers of Duval Folx, an annual queer dance party that was historically hosted at The Cummer, was informed that the museum would be severing ties with the group over their support for Palestine. The protesters in the march had not forgotten and stood in front of the museum to boo and shame the museum for its cowardly decision.

The protesters then made their way to the Riverside Arts Market, where thousands of people gather under the Fuller Warren Bridge to buy goods from local vendors. On this day, anyone under the bridge couldn’t help but hear the booming chants of “Hands off Iran!” “U.S. out of the Middle East!” and “Free, free Palestine!”.

Shayne Tremblay of the Jacksonville Palestine Solidarity Network said, “We can’t have business as usual while a genocide is going on. Israel wants to distract us with their attacks on Iran, only to have the U.S. back them up, but we have all eyes on Gaza!”

The marchers made their way through to Riverside Park, where Ryan Delany of the Jacksonville Palestine Solidarity Network stated, “Not only is the Zionist entity using U.S.-made weapons to commit their genocide and to attack Iran, but these weapons are being shipped directly from our local port! We say enough is enough, and it’s time to get genocide out of JaxPort!

As they passed through the historic Five Points area, patrons of the local restaurants and bars couldn’t help to hear the demonstrators chanting “They lied about Iraq, they’re lying about Iran!” and “No justice! No peace! U.S. out of the Middle East!” A team of marshals blocked interactions to allow for safe passage and handed out cold water to combat the Florida heat.

#JacksonvilleFL #International #JPSN #SDS