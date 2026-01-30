Jacksonville, FL: More than 1000 march demanding justice for Alex Pretti

By staff

Jacksonville, FL – Over 1000 people marched through downtown and packed the courtyard outside the federal courthouse here on January 27, demanding justice for Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse killed by ICE agents in Minneapolis.

The emergency action, called by the Jacksonville Immigrant Rights Alliance (JIRA), came after Pretti’s killing on January 24. Speakers connected his death to the killings of Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis and Renee Good, and to local immigration enforcement through the 287(g) agreement between U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO).

Organizers urged the crowd to turn anger into organization, explicitly calling on people to join JIRA to build power and fight to end the 287(g) pact.

“The same force that murdered Alex is terrorizing our city through 287(g) traffic stops and raids. We are fighting the same enemy,” said JIRA organizer Maria García.

As temperatures dropped during the event, protesters were undeterred and a participant suggested a new chant to the crowd: “We’re not cold, we’re not afraid! Alex taught us to be brave!” It was quickly taken up by the entire assembly as they marched through the streets of downtown Jacksonville.

“I do have family that is undocumented. Both my parents were undocumented. So growing up, I lived in constant fear,” said local participant Crystal Aguilar. “Seeing so many people come out today in support of families like mine is amazing.”

The rally ended with a clear call to action: Unite all who we can to beat back ICE, end the deportations, and dismantle Trump's racist, reactionary agenda.

