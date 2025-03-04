Jacksonville, FL: A rising tide of struggle for immigrant rights

By staff

Jacksonville, FL – The Jacksonville Immigrant Rights Alliance (JIRA) was founded to advocate for immigrant rights and fight against the capitalist-backed policies that target and criminalize Jacksonville’s immigrant communities.

Since its inception, JIRA has fought to end collaboration between local law enforcement and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), halt the use of local jails for ICE detention, and protect undocumented individuals from repression.

In the face of the reactionary agenda championed by figures like President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, whose rhetoric and policies have emboldened anti-immigrant sentiment nationwide, local legislators feel empowered to introduce similar oppressive policies such as those now being proposed in Jacksonville, making JIRA’s work more critical than ever.

Mariscos El Pacifico protest

JIRA held its first major event on February 9, at Mariscos El Pacifico, a restaurant in the heart of Jacksonville’s immigrant community, in response to and collaboration with locals who held their own rally at Mariscos El Pacifico almost a week before. More than 100 people gathered in a display of working-class unity, waving signs and flags, chanting, and drawing honks of support from passing vehicles. The protest brought together activists, families, students, and labor unionists to demand an end to deportations and the state’s persecution of our immigrant neighbors.

Maria Garcia, a representative of JIRA, delivered a powerful speech, declaring, “Immigrants are our neighbors. They are sewn into the fabric of our city. And we must keep showing up to reject these backwards policies. We have a responsibility to protect our neighbors!” Her words resonated with the crowd, which responded with chants of “El pueblo unido jamás será vencido” (“The people united will never be defeated!”) and “From Palestine to Mexico, all these walls have got to go.”

Monica Martinez, a representative of JIRA, a public school teacher and first-generation Venezuelan immigrant, spoke about the impact these policies have had on students: “Este último mes, ha sido un mes fuerte para mis estudiantes inmigrantes y americanos. Es evidente de que hay mucha preocupación en las escuelas de todas partes. Desde los adultos, a los estudiantes, y también los padres. Hay mucha inseguridad, cuando las escuelas deben de ser un espacio de aprendizaje y seguridad para nuestros niños. Los niños se merecen ir a recibir sus estudios sin miedo de que ICE vaya a detenerlos para deportar a sus familias.”

“Illegal Immigration Enforcement Act”

On February 25, ordinances 2025-0147 and 2025-0138 were introduced by Jacksonville City Councilmen Kevin Carrico and Rory Diamond. These ordinances, collectively referred to as the “Illegal Immigration Enforcement Act,” are a full-on assault of immigrant communities in Jacksonville. They propose criminalizing undocumented immigrants, allocating over $76,000 to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) for 25 mobile fingerprinting devices, and further limiting undocumented individuals’ access to city resources. This legislation echoes the reactionary agenda of Trump and DeSantis, who have long sought to criminalize and dehumanize immigrants while expanding the powers of law enforcement.

While the ruling class claims these ordinances are meant to enhance “community safety,” JIRA and other people’s organizations have exposed them for what they truly are: an escalation of terror against immigrants. The proposed legislation grants JSO unchecked authority to collaborate with ICE, conduct pre-arrest fingerprinting based on “suspicion,” and engage in racial profiling at will. These measures do nothing but deepen distrust between law enforcement and the people, discouraging victims and witnesses from reporting crimes or seeking assistance.

The people fight back: JIRA mobilizes at city hall

JIRA’s efforts to oppose these ordinances culminated in a powerful mobilization at the Jacksonville city council meeting on February 25. Community members packed city hall, delivering denunciations of Council Member Kevin Carrico’s proposed “Illegal Immigration Enforcement Act.”

Speakers also called out the city council for its continued prioritization of funding the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) and its billion-dollar jail project, which disproportionately targets and incarcerates oppressed communities. The crowd demanded an end to policies that funnel resources into policing and incarceration while neglecting the needs of working-class residents.

In the face of this grassroots uprising, Council Member Rory Diamond resorted to lies, falsely claiming on local news that the protesters were “paid” participants. This attempt to delegitimize the voices of the people only galvanized JIRA and its allies, who responded with even louder resistance. Diamond’s dismissive rhetoric underscored the disconnect between the city’s leadership and the communities they claim to serve, further exposing the anti-democratic nature of the proposed legislation.

The protest saw participation from a broad coalition of local organizations, including the Jacksonville Community Action Committee, the Jacksonville Palestine Solidarity Network, and the Jacksonville Students for a Democratic Society. Parents, children, elders, students, and labor leaders stood shoulder to shoulder, demonstrating the overwhelming opposition to these racist policies.

Ongoing community presence

JIRA will maintain a continuous presence in the community, organizing mass actions against corrupt politicians and law enforcement agencies while fostering unity among the people. Community members can expect rallies, general body meetings, and community events designed to build solidarity and power. JIRA encourages all Jacksonville residents to stand up, fight back, and take part in building a better society – one where all people are treated with dignity, regardless of immigration status.

For more information about JIRA and its ongoing fight for justice, contact [email protected].

#JacksonvilleFL #FL #ImmigrantRights #JIRA