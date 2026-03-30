Jacksonville, FL: 6000 march against Trump agenda at No Kings rally

By staff

Jacksonville, FL – Around 6000 people marched at the No Kings rally, joining millions protesting across the country.

Protesters started at Friendship Fountain, took the streets and marched across the Main Street Bridge before stopping at the Duval Courthouse for a rally. They chanted, “We want justice you say how? Hands off Iran now,” “When immigrant rights are under attack, what do we do? Stand up fight back!” Other chants included ones denouncing Trump along with calling for a free Palestine and Black lives matter.

Organized by a coalition of groups including 50501 NE FL, Indivisible Jax, Beaches Activists Movement, the Jacksonville Community Action Committee, Jacksonville Palestine Solidarity Network, the Jacksonville Immigrant Rights Alliance, 50501 Vets Jax Chapter, the Freedom Road Socialist Organization and others, this rally drew a large number of protestors united in opposing the Trump agenda.

Organizers vowed to have more mobilizations like this in the near future.

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