Jacksonville defends immigrant rights activist facing FBI repression

By staff

Jacksonville, FL – Chants of “Drop the charges!” echoed outside the federal courthouse Thursday, June 27, as dozens of protesters stood in solidarity with Alejandro Orellana, a Los Angeles immigrant rights organizer facing politically-motivated federal charges. The powerful demonstration coincided with Orellana's first scheduled court hearing since his June 12 arrest by FBI agents targeting his activism against ICE raids.

“Drop the charges on Alejandro. Stop the FBI witch hunt,” declared one speaker at the rally. “We just wanna be out here fighting for the same things that other people are fighting for.”

The Jacksonville action joined nationwide protests supporting Orellana, a leader with the Chicano community organization Centro CSO who faces up to five years in prison on dubious “conspiracy” charges. His arrest came amid a sweeping FBI crackdown on immigrant rights activists, including last week's aggressive execution of a search warrant on fellow Centro CSO organizer Verita Topete in Los Angeles.

Protesters drew direct connections to Florida's own anti-immigrant climate, where state and local officials have embraced harsh deportation policies. Signs reading “Protesting is not a crime” and “Stop the deportations” filled the courthouse plaza as speakers highlighted how Orellana's case represents a dangerous escalation in criminalizing dissent.

The crowd included a coalition of activist groups, labor organizers, and students who see Orellana's prosecution as a warning shot against all resistance to deportation forces. Many drew parallels to Jacksonville's own struggles against ICE's 287(g) program and recent anti-immigrant ordinances proposed by city council.

“When armed forces come into our restaurants, our court hearings, our streets, our homes, resistance is the only sane response!” said Gonzalo Kleinick, an organizer with the Jacksonville Immigrant Rights Alliance.

As Orellana's legal battle continues, Jacksonville's protest served notice that attacks on immigrant defenders will be met with growing resistance. Organizers urged continued pressure on U.S. Attorney Bilal Essayli to drop all charges against Orellana and to stop FBI repression of organizers.

#JacksonvilleFL #FL #InJusticeSystem #PoliticalRepression #ImmigrantRights #JIRA #CentroCSO #AlejandroOrellana