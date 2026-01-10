Jacksonville community gathers to mourn loss and demand justice for Renee Good

By staff

Jacksonville, FL – 250 community members held a rapid response emergency action January 8 at the federal courthouse to demand justice for Renee Good, a woman who was murdered by ICE Agent Johnathan Ross.

The rally was organized by the Jacksonville Immigrant Rights Alliance (JIRA) and drew a diverse crowd. Organizers of the event supported the Legalization For All Network’s demands which include, justice for Renee Good, ICE out of our cities and stop the deportations!

“Renee Good’s life was taken by a system designed to terrorize our communities. We are here to say enough is enough and stand together to protect each other and demand Justice for Renee Good,” said JIRA organizer Maria Garcia.

After the rally concluded, hundreds of people took the streets and chanted “Justice for Renee” and “ICE out of our streets!” JIRA has pledged to continue fighting and plans to have additional actions.

