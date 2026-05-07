Jacksonville celebrates May Day 2026

By staff

Jacksonville, FL – Chants of “Who got the power? We got the power! What kind of power? Workers’ power!” echoed in the streets of downtown Jacksonville, May 1, as Duval County celebrated its largest May Day commemoration yet. With over a dozen organizations and union locals in attendance, the community showed up in solidarity with the workers' struggle, with immigrants, and all oppressed peoples of the world.

Attendees reaffirmed the critical work of union organizing and the power of collective action to gain us the rights we have and the rights we'll continue to fight for. “When the beast of imperialism tries to take a bite out of an organized working class, it chokes!” said a member of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization.

People's movements united under one banner that read “Workers of the world unite! Fight fight fight!” Other signs read “Money for workers, not bombs!” and “Union busting is disgusting!”

Attendees heard union reps speak from Duval Teachers United, IATSE 115, Starbucks Workers United, IBEW 177, and the North Florida Central Labor Council. Immigrant rights was the highlight of many speeches throughout the program, with connections being made between the movement for legalization for all and workers' rights, the anti-war movement, and state-sanctioned violence experienced by the people who fight back.

“Just like the migrants who work alongside us, we have been reduced to nothing but our labor and the profits we produce for the ruling class,” said a member of the Jacksonville Immigrant Rights Alliance.

The president of the North Florida Central Labor Council said, “We're here today on May Day to talk about the successful labor struggles of working people, especially our immigrant brothers and sisters, in Palestine, and everyone. We support them.”

The programming closed out with everyone singing in unison Solidarity Forever.

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