Jacksonville: 16 students, community activists released after arrests at Gaza solidarity encampment

By staff

Jacksonville, FL – The 16 student and community activists who were arrested Thursday evening, May 2, after taking part in the Gaza solidarity encampment at University of North Florida were all been freed from the Duval County Jail in Jacksonville on Friday at 6 p.m.

All 16 all face charges of trespassing on UNF’s campus after their arrest by over 75 riot cops of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Around 50 supporters, along with leaders from UNF Students for a Democratic Society (SDS), the Jacksonville Community Action Committee and the Jacksonville Palestine Solidarity Network, gathered on the steps of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office earlier in the evening demanding their release and for the charges to be dropped.

The activists are scheduled for their next days in court on May 13 and June 3.

#JacksonvilleFL #FL #AntiWarMovement #International #MiddleEast #Palestine #StudentMovement #SDS #JCAC #JaxPSN