It’s not a meme – it’s white supremacy, show your solidarity with Spingfield immigrants

By staff

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following statement from the Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee (MIRAC).

MIRAC condemns the dangerous and inflammatory rhetoric from Donald Trump, J.D. Vance and Republicans across the country who aim to advance one thing only—white supremacy.

The baseless accusations of Haitian immigrants consuming pets in Springfield, Ohio, is just another page in the long history of white supremacy in the United States. An openly neo-Nazi group, the Blood Tribe, is taking credit for the false rumors and celebrating the increased threats against immigrants. The armed neo-Nazis are not even locals—they invaded Springfield over a year ago with the goal of terrorizing immigrant communities. They have openly waved swastika flags in the air and waved their guns at local immigrants.

Let’s be clear—anti-immigrant, pet-eating rhetoric is not new. Every time it’s been used, it’s been followed by spikes of violence against immigrants. Sure, any average person knows that these claims are absurd and ridiculous. Hence, the avalanche of kitten and puppy memes meant to be laughed at. Unfortunately, white supremacy is very real, and the violence is genuine. Threats and vandalism targeting Springfield immigrants since the debate have forced immigrant families to shelter at home, many too afraid to send their children to school.

And let’s get this straight—immigrants saved Springfield, Ohio, just like they’ve saved cities across the United States. Springfield was a dying city. With the city population declining and manufacturers desperate for workers, they turned to immigrants to help revive their city and fill their abandoned neighborhoods. Springfield used immigrants to bring their city back to life, so they better be ready to push out the neo-Nazis invaders.

We must be prepared for the continued rise in anti-immigrant hate speech and call it for what it is—the intentional effort to ramp up white supremacy before the election. We cannot underestimate how dangerous it is.

And we can't blame Republican rhetoric only. Democratic candidates’ refusal to condemn this terror is just as dangerous. We call out Harris and Walz for their silence and demand they speak up in support of immigrants.

MIRAC calls upon all people to stand militantly in solidarity with immigrants and to be ready to take the streets to fight for immigrant rights and demand legalization for all! When immigrant rights are under attack, what do we do? Stand up, fight back!

#ImmigrantRights #Statement #MIRAC