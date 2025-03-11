International Women’s Day protest in Grand Rapids

By Alan Mitchell

Grand Rapids, MI – In the heart of downtown Grand Rapids at Rosa Parks Circle, over 2000 community members gathered around the stage and ice skating rink, March 8, for an International Women’s Day rally. Despite freezing winds, the crowd swelled through the afternoon, culminating in a march past City Hall and federal buildings.

The speakers represented a wide range of movements and backgrounds, but their messages united against President Trump and the Republican agenda. The speakers included Michigan Representative Kristian Grant and organizers from the Institute of Global Education, Palestine Solidarity Grand Rapids, Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) of Muskegon Community College, GVSU Progressive Student Union, Grand Rapids Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, Radical Action for Trans Safety, and many more.

Among the voices was Emerson Wolfe of the Institute of Global Education and co-chair of Palestine Solidarity Grand Rapids, who stated, “War is a women’s issue. But what is happening in Palestine is not a war – it is a genocide against an imprisoned population desperate to care for their families, desperate for a safe home, desperate to survive. Many of us know what it means to care for a family and want a safe and loving home. We are not so different from Palestinians.”

Wolfe also criticized Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her complicity in expanding war profiteers in Michigan, stating, “She is pushing to increase the amount of weapons manufacturing in the state of Michigan. She claims they are good jobs to raise a family on. In reality, she's forcing working-class Michigan families to choose blood money to feed our own children, at the expense of Black and brown children all around the world.”

Jessie Plichta, an organizer with SDS at Muskegon Community College, told the crowd, “It is our neighbors, friends, coworkers and families being targeted. Your task today is to stand up and fight back against these attacks, not because you fear for yourself but because you love your neighbor, because you value healthcare and education.”

Hailey Hentz, the chair of the GVSU Progressive Student Union, said, “If we look at the history that Republicans are trying so hard to discredit, we will vividly see that the reason we are here today celebrating International Women's Day is because of Women who fought back against injustice. These were women who were involved in the Labor and suffrage movements over a century ago, yet we are here fighting to continue the work they pursued so passionately.”

Eager to march, attendees prompted organizers to begin early. Despite harassment by the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD), no arrests were made.

GRPD is notorious for brutality on protesters. During the George Floyd uprising, a protest that blocked streets was met with riot police and tear gas. Several activists are still battling felony charges for the use of sound amplification devices, stemming from officers' claim that the megaphones damaged their hearing.

The Women’s March led event, supported by the coalition above, stood as a united front against Trump’s agenda. Energy continued well after the march as hundreds remained to help clean and talk with community organizations tabling at Rosa Parks Circle. Over 2000 community members – children, elders, disabled peoples and allies – mobilized to march through downtown Grand Rapids, their collective roar a defiant answer to threats of repression, and celebrate the history of International Women’s Day.

#GrandRapidsMI #MI #WomensMovement #InternationalWomensDay