International solidarity activists arrive in Cuba ahead of Mayday 2026

By Jessica Plichta

Havana, Cuba – Monday, April 27 marked the first day of the annual May Day Brigade in Cuba. Around 300 international delegates, with more expected in the coming days, officially began their visit to a conference of leading Cuban scientists.

The opening of the conference proudly celebrated Cuba's scientific achievements along with their struggles. For example, Cuba's healthcare system was able to immediately organize during the COVID-19 pandemic to create five vaccine candidates, three of which were successful at combating the virus but were inaccessible for use in the U.S. or Europe due to the U.S. blockade. While successful in medical developments, Cuba cannot access materials for vaccines, despite the ability to afford them, due to the U.S. blockade.

Speakers, including Fernando González, the president of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with Peoples, thanked the international delegates for coming and stressed the importance of international solidarity during a heightened time of threats, especially those coming from the Trump administration.

González announced the official commencement of the 2026 May Day Brigade, telling them in Spanish, “The solidarity movement has been present and is still present; your presence brings forth that this solidarity is still alive.” González said that when threats of aggression increase, Cubans turn to the words of Fidel Castro for motivation and are safer with the presence of the solidarity brigadistas.

The overall sentiment shared by all is that Cuba is a country defending its sovereignty and its right to survive. “The Cuban people want to defend their sovereignty, the Cuban people do not want war, they want peace.” González said, “While the Cuban people know how to struggle for peace, they also know how to defend themselves.” He finished his speech with “La patría o muerte, veneceremos!” which was received with a standing ovation.

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