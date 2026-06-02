International League of Peoples’ Struggle makes advances at Third National Assembly

By staff

San Francisco, CA – Over 500 people gathered in the Bay Area, May 30 and 31, for the U.S. chapter of the International League of Peoples’ Struggle (ILPS) Third National Assembly and Political Conference. The theme of the action-packed weekend was “Advance the Peoples’ Struggle.”

On the first day, the general assembly was marked by momentous debate, resolutions, and the election of the new steering committee. They will lead the league for the next three years. The first day set the tone for the weekend: unity, militancy and dedication to the fight.

The evening was closed with a Peace Forum organized by ILPS, Resist US-Led War Movement, and the United National Antiwar Coalition. Speakers include Lala from Honor the Earth, Carlos Sirah from Black Alliance for Peace, Rhonda Ramiro from Resist US-Led War Movement, Laulani Teale from Ho’opae Pono Peace Project, Nieves Delgado from BAYAN USA, Laith Adel from Palestinian Youth Movement, and Meredith Aby from the Anti-War Action Network.

On the second day, allies and organizations gathered to discuss and share political ideas, struggles and victories. There were two keynote speakers: ILPS Secretary General Azra Sayeed, and FRSO Political Secretary Mick Kelly.

Kelly told the crowd, “Taken as a whole, the objective conditions provide extremely favorable conditions for revolutionaries, progressives and anti-imperialists to greatly expand our mass base and organizational capacity.”

The keynote addresses were followed by three plenaries: “Fight back against fascism! On peoples resistance against state attacks,” “All workers united! On the fight to end exploitation and plunder!” and “Peoples’ resistance for peoples peace! On ending imperialist wars and liberating our homelands.”

The afternoon welcomed workshops from all different areas of the movement, and attendees wrapped up the day with a lively solidarity night.

The entire weekend, attendees and organizers honored the Negros 19. These were 19 organizers, revolutionaries, peasants and others who were killed in the Philippines by the Armed Forces of the Philippines in April.

On Monday, June 1, forces gathered at 8 a.m. outside the Philippines Consulate in San Francisco to demand justice for the Negros 19. Speakers called the crowd to remember Lyle Priojles, Kai Sorem, and the others massacred in April. The organizers vowed to continue demanding justice for the Negros 19 until the Filippino government paid for its crimes.

This incredible weekend marks a momentous time for ILPS, and their future is bright!

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