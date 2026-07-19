Immigrant rights activists delivers petition to Santa Ana immigration judges

By staff

Santa Ana, CA – On Friday, July 17 several members of Community Service Organization Orange County (CSO OC) delivered a petition to the Santa Ana Immigration Court. In May of 2025, the court was one of the first places Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) started arresting people. CSO OC has been running a campaign since then to pressure the immigration judges to move all hearings online so that people attending their hearings would not have to face ICE at the court. They collected over 1000 signatures calling for this.

Although, in June of 2026, a California judge ruled that arrests will no longer be allowed inside or outside immigration courts, CSO OC members upheld their demands.

Diana Terreros stated, “CSO OC found that the judges had a policy, PM21-03, that allows them to do remote hearings whenever they want. By choosing not to implement universal remote hearings, the judges at this immigration court have been complicit in ICE’s illegal arrests and allowed them to tear apart families. Even now, there is still a risk that ICE will continue detaining people at the court despite the ruling. ICE has shown complete disregard for the law and people's rights.”

CSO OC members marched towards the immigration court holding two large signs with photos of people who have died in ICE detention with “Detention = Death.” They held a banner that said, “Stop ICE arrests at the court!” They chanted “ICE out of our neighborhoods!” and “No justice, no peace! No ICE in our streets!”

Steven Ayoub stated, “Think about what that does to a person. You're forced into an impossible choice: show up to court and risk arrest or skip your hearing and be deported automatically for not appearing. There's no safe option. And I want to be honest with you about how high the stakes have become, because this isn't only about detention anymore. Just this past month, in Texas, a man named Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was killed. He was a 52-year-old father of three, originally from Mexico, who had been living in the United States for decades. On the morning of July 7, he was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Houston.”

Ayoub continued, “I raise this because it shows what we're really talking about. When enforcement is this aggressive and this unaccountable, an ordinary person doing an ordinary thing driving to work, or showing up to a court date can end up detained, or worse.”

Luis Morales Pedraza Babylon shared his experience. “I’m currently in the court system applying for a spousal green card and ever since the ICE thing started happening, sometimes when I go to sleep that’s all I think about. What if I get arrested and get sent to Mexico? I was brought here when I was four years old ,so I wouldn’t really know what to do over there.”

When they arrived at the court, they marched in holding their signs and were met with security and metal detectors. Once inside, they handed the petitions to the clerk desk. They had printed and addressed a petition for each of the 22 judges. The clerk initially did not want to accept them and had to go through two supervisors to get approval, although a stack of papers being delivered to them is not out of the ordinary. In the end, the petitions were accepted and delivered to the judges.

CSO OC fights for immigrant rights and police accountability. If you would like to connect with CSO OC you can contact them through Instagram at CSO.OC or gmail at [email protected].

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