Immigrant rights activist Alejandro Orellana’s trial date announced, rally held in support

By Sol Márquez

Los Angeles, CA – On July 3, the courtroom in the Edward Roybal Federal Courthouse was completely packed in support of Alejandro Orellana.

Orellana was raided by the National Guard, East LA sheriffs and the FBI on June 12 and is facing up to five years in prison if found guilty. U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli charged Orellana with conspiracy to commit civil unrest and aiding and abetting civil unrest.

“Thank you to all for your support today,” said Alejandro Orellana, addressing his supporters. Present were his immediate family, Centro CSO members and other supporters. Also present was CSO member and immigration leader Verita Topete. On June 26, Topete was followed in a park and violently served a search warrant for her phone, while she walked her dog alone.

During the July 3 court hearing, Judge Karen Stevenson announced that Orellana’s jury trial would start on August 26 and would take place at the First Street U.S. Courthouse. A jury will be selected for his trial.

“I’m not surprised that the Trump administration is trying to criminalize us,” says Verita Topete, “when all we are doing is advocating for our undocumented community. As another CSO member recently said, ‘It’s about power.’ Our movement will continue even if they obtain warrants to confiscate our electronic devices. Our movement will continue even if they bring back the National Guard to keep raiding more of our members! Our movement for justice will not die.”

“Today with a packed courtroom full of family and supporters,” said longtime Centro CSO member and Chicano revolutionary Carlos Montes. “I heard Alejandro loud and clear declare himself not guilty!”

Centro CSO called the press conference and rally in support of Alejandro Orellana and to demand the charges against him be dropped. Both took place outside of the federal courthouse. CSO member Avery Raimondo led the rally and spoke about how he arrived at the site of the June 12 raid shortly after Orellana was detained and taken into federal custody.

Also speaking at the press conference were Carlos Montes, Teamster member Reuben Navarrete, Teamster member Jenny Bekenstein, CSO Immigration Committee leader Jordan Peña, along with CSO and Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO) member Gabriel Quiroz Jr.

Navarrete, a Teamster rank and filer like Orellana, spoke during the rally, stating, “What Alejandro is being charged with – this is not a crime! People are getting shot in the face with tear gas and rubber bullets. We shouldn’t be targeted for this; drop the charges now!”

Navarrete added, “We are honored to be part of Centro CSO and showing our support for Alejandro! He is a good person and did nothing wrong. Protesting is not a crime!”

