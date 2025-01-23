ILPS statement on the Gaza ceasefire

By staff

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following statement from the International League of Peoples’ Struggle.

The International League of Peoples’ Struggle celebrates the announcement of a Gaza ceasefire deal between the Palestinian resistance forces and the genocidal occupation state that has waged a war of extermination against the Palestinian people for more than the past year, in actuality for now more than a century.

Since the launch of the October 7th 2023 Al Aqsa Flood operation, more than 46,000 Palestinians have been confirmed killed as well as more than 110,00 injured. This is only the confirmed killings, and adding up the number of missing under the rubble and deaths from injuries, cold, and forced starvation would bring the total deaths to potentially well over 200,000, with thousands suffering amputations. This is a crime of unimaginable brutality committed by the Zionists and funded and protected by the most savage imperialist profiteers, most notably the United States. At this point we should also remember the thousands of political prisoners that remain in Zionist detention, and the fight for their freedom must continue.

This ceasefire is a victory for the Palestinian people who have endured the most horrific, brutal, and blatantly racist genocidal violence for more than a year. It was only achieved due to the heroic steadfastness of the Palestinian people to remain on their rightful land at all costs, and of the Palestinian resistance to fight on to defend that right and that land. Praise must also be given to the unconditional support for Palestine from region-wide Axis of Resistance in Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq, Syria, and Iran against whom the imperialists and Zionists are preparing to continue their war, and the anti-imperialist movement must waste no time in learning the hard-fought lessons from this period of united struggle against a united target. The leadership over the many decades and the countless martyrs of Palestine fighting for the eventual end of the occupation will forever be remembered as having given their lives for this stage towards the full liberation of Palestine.

The ceasefire is not due to any good will on the part of the Zionists or their imperialist, fascist funders, but instead was forced due to the military defeats and international isolation of the Zionists diplomatically. The grotesque face of ‘Israel’ has been fully exposed to the world and it can never go back to showing itself as the only ‘democracy in the Middle East.’ It is not only the Zionist state that has lost all credibility but also the United States, the most vicious of imperialist powers through history. The Biden administration has finally pressured the Zionist entity to take the ceasefire deal in order to ‘steal a victory’ from the incoming Trump presidency, showcasing the political games of the imperialists at the expense of the Palestinian people. Nevertheless, the Zionist entity is in deep economic, political, and diplomatic crises despite all of the military aid and training the U.S. has given it, signaling that the ceasefire is only the start of the end for the settler-colony.

The ILPS celebrates this peoples’ victory but also knows that the Zionist occupation and the genocidal war in general are not over. The Zionist apartheid state has violated the Lebanon ceasefire every day since it was made, and we know they will do the same in Gaza. Already, US Senator and incoming Secretary of State for President Trump, Marco Rubio during his confirmation speech stated, “How can any nation-state on the planet coexist side by side with a group of savages like Hamas?” These are blood-chilling words and people of the world must be ready to fight against more deadly wars of aggression, to be thrust on our territories and countries. The willful aiding and abetting of the US, the NATO powers and the wider Western world is the deadliest tool in supporting the genocide.

The people of the world, especially in the US and the imperialist countries, must continue to take to the streets and fight in unconditional solidarity with the Palestinian people to pressure and break the will of the imperialists to keep funding the Zionists until the resistance is victorious and Palestine is free from the river to the sea!

#International #AntiWarMovement #Palestine #Gaza #Ceasefire #ILPS #Statement