ILPS: Stand with Iran against renewed U.S.-Zionist aggression!

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following statement of the International League of Peoples’ Struggle.

The International League of Peoples’ Struggle strongly condemns the resumption of U.S.– Zionist bombings against Iran. This is yet another blatant aggression by U.S. imperialism and its Zionist attack dogs against an independent nation in West Asia that has stood against their rule for 47 years.

In the morning of February 28, “Israeli” airstrikes hit military targets and civilian areas of Tehran, destroying infrastructure and injuring civilians. This was then followed by more airstrikes in the regions of Qom, Khorammabad, Esfahan, Tabriz, Kermanshah, Ilam, Lorestan, and Karaj. Iranian news agencies also experienced massive cyber attacks. US news reported that dozens of strikes by US aircraft were carried out from bases around West Asia and from an aircraft carrier.

Iran launched a counter-attack of missiles against the Zionist entity as well as U.S. bases in Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates, naming the operation “True Promise 4” after the previous 3 missile operations it launched against the entity since the launching of the Palestinian Al Aqsa Flood operation.

Israel Katz of the Zionist Security Ministry announced that this was a joint operation between “Israel” and the U.S. and that the operation was planned for months and the launch date was decided weeks ago. This comes as the U.S. and Iran were engaged in diplomatic talks over Iran’s civilian nuclear program and the lifting of U.S. economic sanctions, showing that the US used the talks as an act of deception and never intended to come to a diplomatic agreement with Iran. Just as in June 2025, the U.S. proved again that it is an untrustworthy actor seeking only to maintain its global hegemony by whatever forms of aggression it deems necessary. The US has also been spreading false information about Iran in the public media, claiming without evidence during the U.S. State of the Union address that Iran possessed missiles capable of hitting the continental United States and repeated many times the lie that Iran seeks to build a nuclear weapon, a fact the Iranian government has denied countless times. The similarities between this attack and the lies leading up to the 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq are many, with recent U.S. military build-up in West Asia being the largest ever since 2003.

This attack comes at a crucial time, as the Zionists continue to carry out their project of genocide and ecocide against the people of Palestine. Their attack on Iran was initially named “Shield of the Judea” as a means to whip up religious hysteria to instigate further hatred and warmongering within their fascist mass base, but was quickly renamed to not anger the people of the Arab monarchies, thus avoiding uprisings in the kingdoms that pledged their loyalties to the Zionist entity, betraying their people for their own slice of regional power. Meanwhile, the U.S. seeks to build its farcical “Board of Peace” on the ruins of Gaza as an alternative to the UN system on the myth of Trump “ending wars” that he himself started, including against Iran. The move also is a response to rival development projects by China and Russia in the region that the US seeks to disrupt. Meanwhile, the forces of the Axis of Resistance in Palestine, Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq, and throughout the region have been regaining their strength and have vowed to fight back against continued US and Zionist aggression. This joint U.S.– Zionist attack on Iran is a desperate move after months of hybrid warfare against Iran, their number one rival in the region, to attempt to remove one of the largest barriers to full imperialist and Zionist control over West Asia.

The ILPS stands with the people of Iran as they resist this blatant imperialist aggression. The League calls on its members to take to the streets in the millions to denounce this U.S.-led war and to express their solidarity with Iran through continued actions, education, propaganda, and other forms of support for the Iranian people’s just fight against imperialist intervention and in defense of their sovereignty.

Signed,

International League of Peoples’ Struggle

