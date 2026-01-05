ILPS: Condemn the capture of President Maduro and U.S. invasion of Venezuela!

By staff

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following statement from the International League of Peoples’ Struggle.

The International League of Peoples’ Struggle vehemently condemns the blatant invasion of Venezuela by US military forces that bombed military and civilian targets and culminated in the illegal capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. This act is the latest in a months-long campaign by the Trump regime to blockade and wage war on the Venezuelan people in order to seize their sovereign land and resources and enact regime change in Venezuela that will bow to US economic interest.

It is unclear as of this writing how many deaths and injuries were caused by the US airstrikes, but what is clear is the complete disregard for civilian lives by the US. This utterly exposes their false justification of acting on behalf of “peace and freedom” for the people of Venezuela. Previous US airstrikes off the coasts of Venezuela and Colombia have already killed over 100 people and damaged the economic livelihood of Venezuela’s fishing sector.

This aggression did not start with Trump’s escalation over the past few months but instead follows years of systematic aggression by the previous Trump, Biden, Obama, and Bush regimes since Venezuela declared its complete independence from US economic dominance of its oil sector and elected Hugo Chavez as President. The capture of Maduro to stand trial within a US court for so-called “Narco Terrorism” mirrors the same fate of Panamanian President Manuel Noriega who, after years of ruling under US patronage, was overthrown and captured during the 1989 US invasion of Panama and tried in the US. This latest act is in line with Trump’s declaration of his “New Monroe Doctrine” that is merely a resurrected name for the same US imperialist strategy to openly confront its economic rivals like China and Russia and maintain its position as number one imperialist power in the world.

The US has repeatedly made clear through its actions that it is the number one violator of international law and most dangerous imperialist in the world today, with the capture of Maduro being just the latest example. This follows the US and Zionist war against Iran, the complete US support for the genocidal Zionist onslaught against Palestine and all of West Asia, recent airstrikes impacting civilian areas of Nigeria, and many more examples of US complete disregard for international law and unbridled violence to desperately hold onto its crumbling position of world imperialist hegemon.

The people of Venezuela are rallying to defend their sovereignty. The masses have taken to the streets en masse and armed themselves to boldly stand up against foreign imperialist aggression to defend their country. The Venezuela government has mobilized to defend the people and respond to the US aggression. The people and government of Venezuela have called on the people of the world to stand in solidarity with their fight to defend their land and the victories of the Bolivarian Revolution. ILPS calls on its members to answer this call and take to the streets and outside of US embassies to express mass indignation against US imperialist aggression. The League stands with the people of Venezuela and the wider region of Latin America and the Caribbean in the defense of sovereignty, economic livelihood, and the struggle for just and lasting peace.

No War on Venezuela!

Stand Against the US-Led Imperialist Offensive in Latin America and the Caribbean!

Take To The Streets!

Signed,

International League of Peoples’ Struggle

#AntiWarMovement #Venezuela #ILPS #Statement