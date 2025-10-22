Illinois Federation of Teachers leads No Kings protest in Rosemont

By Kobi Guillory

Rosemont, IL – Hundreds of people marched in the No Kings protest on Saturday afternoon, October 18, near O’Hare International Airport. At the head of the column was the leadership of the Illinois Federation of Teachers (IFT), including outgoing President Dan Montgomery and newly-elected President Stacy Davis Gates. Protesters demanded fully-funded public services and an end to Trump's federal invasion of Illinois.

The protest took place on the second day of the IFT convention. The delegates unanimously elected Davis Gates, president of the Chicago Teachers Union, as Illinois Federation of Teachers president. Delegates also elected an executive board representing locals all over the state. They also resolved to fight for full- funded schools and against the many attacks from the Trump administration against the people of Illinois.

Hundreds of teachers and school staff took their demands to the streets and united with hundreds more community members and attendees of other conventions. They marched down the usually quiet sidewalk and chanted “Donald Trump has got to go!” and “No hate, no fear, immigrants are welcome here!”

Drivers honked their horns and waved signs and flags in support. These demonstrators joined millions of people around the country in visible opposition to the Trump agenda.

“It's energizing to be here with fellow teachers and education workers from around the state,” said Haden Kersting, a high school teacher and IFT delegate. “There is a tremendous amount of unity here. Trump is attacking our rights as workers, and he is attacking the communities that we are a part of and serve. People are ready to fight against Trump and his accomplices.”

