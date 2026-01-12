ICE shoots woman in Minneapolis: Atlanta responds with emergency rally

By staff

Atlanta, GA – On the afternoon of January 8, 70 protesters gathered at the ICE office in Atlanta to demand justice for Renee Nicole Good, who was killed by ICE goon Jonathan Ross in Minneapolis the day before.

The crowd gathered at short notice, outraged at the murder of Renee Good. Community members, union workers, students and lawyers all came out to demand Jonathan Ross be thrown in jail. They chanted “APD, KKK, ICE they’re all the same!” and “Indict, convict, send those murders to hell, the whole damn system is guilty as well!”

The protest wrapped around the corner of the ICE office, where over 40 people are being held at any given time. Part of the ICE office is used to hold people waiting to be moved to a larger detention center. It is the same office where Alma Bowman, a Filipina American immigrant who has lived in the U.S. for over 50 years, was detained after showing up for her routine immigration check-in.

Alex Carson, a UPS Teamster with Local 728 and a member of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization, highlighted the hypocrisy of the situation in his speech. “You know what would happen if I hit someone with a UPS truck? I would lose my job. What happens when an ICE officer shoots someone in broad daylight? They get to keep their job. They get coddled and raised up as a hero by the white supremacists that run this country.”

Brandon Pink spoke on behalf of the Atlanta Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, saying, “In Atlanta we know what violence looks like. It doesn’t look like our immigrant brothers and sisters. It looks like APD officers shooting and killing an unarmed Black man who was fleeing, like Jimmy Atchison in 2019, killed by officer Sung Kim. Those are the real criminals. The real criminals are officer Kiran Kimbrough, who tased to death 62-year old Deacon Holloman in 2023.”

Organizers ended the rally vowing to keep fighting against ICE raids and for Jonathan Ross to be jailed.

