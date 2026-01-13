ICE Out of Fort Worth march

By Josh Rudd

Fort Worth, TX – Over 800 community members gathered on Saturday, January 10 for an ICE Out of Fort Worth protest at General Worth Square. The protest was announced shortly after the murder of Renee Nicole Good at the hands of ICE in Minneapolis.

Attendees carried signs reading, “Justice for Keith Porter & Renee Good” and “Arrest Jonathan Ross for murder now,” among many others.

After the speeches, community members marched around downtown Fort Worth calling out Fort Worth’s cooperation with immigration enforcement. Attendees chanted “No ICE, no KKK, no racist USA,” “ICE out now, and “Say it loud, say it clear, immigrants are welcome here.”

Martin Ramirez with the Dallas Chapter of the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (NAARPR Dallas) said, “NAARPR’s attendance at the Fort Worth protest was an act of solidarity in response to the ongoing national crisis of state repression carried out by ICE and the lives lost to state violence over the past year. NAARPR is organizing locally to confront these harms directly, including ICE raids, kidnappings and broader patterns of state abuse and neglect affecting our community members across the North Texas metroplex.”

Andy Ayala, giving a speech for NAARPR Dallas, closed with, “We are not scared. We will not back down. You have started something here, and we will continue to act in solidarity with Renee Nicole Good. We will carry her in our minds, in our hearts, and in our fiery spirits in all the work we do to bring an end to the very injustices Renee Nicole Good fought against.”

#FortWorthTX #ImmigrantRights #ReneeGood