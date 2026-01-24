ICE kills another community observer: Hit the streets!

By staff

Fight Back! News is circulating the following statement from the Legalization For All Network.

Today, January 24th ICE has shot and killed another ICE community observer in Minneapolis. On January 15th, ICE also shot Venezuelan immigrant Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis in the same city. This comes less than 3 weeks after Renee Good was killed! ICE is on a killing rampage, escalating their attacks. These killings are on top of more than 30 people who have died while in ICE custody.

The Legalization for All (L4A) Network calls on all L4A affiliates to hold emergency actions immediately, and as soon as today! We must stand in solidarity with those fighting back in Minneapolis!

We demand: ICE out of our cities! Justice for those killed by ICE! Stop the Deportations! And ICE raids! Legalization for All!

