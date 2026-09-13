ICE beats Portland Palestinian facing deportation to Israel

By Jason Ohmann

Portland, OR – On September 9, ICE beat a Portland area Palestinian who was resisting deportation to the genocide in Palestine. ICE attempted to place Tareq Zakarneh on a deportation flight. When he resisted, ICE put him in a WRAP restraint device and beat him so badly his tooth was broken.

ICE arrested Zakarneh in May 2024 in Vancouver, Washington. He’s been in ICE detention for over two years and resisted deportation numerous times.

On September 8, ICE moved him from the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, Washington to a facility in Mesa, Arizona for a final removal flight. He filed two emergency motions, for a habeas appeal and an emergency temporary restraining order.

Despite these motions, ICE attempted to put him on a plane and assaulted him when he resisted. If Zakarneh is deported, he will be sent to Israel and possibly the West Bank.

“The United States is attempting to deport Tareq to an active genocide that they are funding,” said Cole Dunahugh, “If he is deported, he risks ending up in a Israeli prison subject to torture, or becoming a victim of settler and military violence in the West Bank. Both the deportation and U.S. funding of Israel must end.”

Dunahugh is a member of Portland for Palestine (P4P), a grassroots group advocating for Zakarneh’s release.

In response to the escalated attempts at deportation, P4P visited the office of Zakarneh’s congressional representative, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, last week to ask her to act. They were turned away. P4P is currently calling on the public to call and email the judge overseeing Zakarneh’s case to demand his release. Judge Krissa Lanham can be contacted at 602-322-7590 and [email protected].

“Those who are supposed to serve the public have failed Tareq every step of the way,” said P4P member Kacey Desantis, “It calls into question who these government officials really work for – the people, or ICE and warmongers?”

Over the last year, ICE used private jets owned by Florida property tycoon Gil Dezer to deport Palestinians to Tel Aviv and then the West Bank. Detainees report being dropped off at a West Bank checkpoint in prison uniforms, with nowhere to go and no way to contact anyone. The flights are estimated to have cost $500,000 of U.S. taxpayer money per flight.

Zakarneh is still under immediate threat of deportation. P4P was able to hire a lawyer with donations from supporters and will continue to fight the case.

#PortlandOR #OR #ImmigrantRights #ICE #Palestine #P4P #AntiWarMovement