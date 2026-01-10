Hundreds rally in Indianapolis demanding justice for Renee Nicole Good

By Reed Stoerck

Indianapolis, MN – Several hundred people gathered at Monument Circle in downtown Indianapolis last night, January 8, to express their collective rage, grief and resilience over ICE’s murder of Renee Nicole Good.

Chants of “IMPD, KKK, ICE they’re all the same” and “The people, united, will never be defeated” filled the air as protesters held signs demanding ICE leave their communities and comparing them to the Nazi Gestapo. The crowd was repeatedly cheered by passersby honking their horns as they drove the circle, and people walking by raising their fists in solidarity.

Renee Good was a legal observer of ICE’s latest batch of raids. When ICE saw her vehicle in their way, they surrounded it, shouting contradictory orders at Good both to drive away and leave the vehicle. One officer, Jonathan Ross, jumped in front of Good’s car, drew his weapon, and shot Good to death.

The crowd listened to speakers from Indianapolis Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), About Face: Veterans Against the War, Indianapolis Indivisible, and others. The speakers were totally united in their demand that the killer ICE agent Jonathan Ross face full legal repercussions for the murder he committed.

The crowd was extremely diverse, representing the near universal outrage at the blatant criminality of ICE and the DHS. Many people used signs they’d originally brought to No Kings protests last year, and they were shoulder to shoulder with attendees from the ACLU and Food Not Bombs, chanting “One solution, revolution” alongside the protest organizers.

At multiple points the Monument Circle sound system began its nightly broadcast of red, white and blue propaganda, including a full rendition of America the Beautiful blared at full volume, but the people’s anger and resolve was undimmed.

Speakers connected the brutality and lawlessness of ICE at home directly to that American imperialism has imposed overseas in places like Venezuela and Palestine. At the mention of Palestine, a “Free, free Palestine” chant started at the back of the crowd spontaneously and was soon being taken up by the entire group, including the speaker who began to help lead it.

After the speeches and chanting, the crowd took to the streets, marching and raising a righteous din as bystanders watched in open admiration from storefronts and shop windows. The march concluded at the State Capitol building with speakers reiterating their calls to get organized and fight back against the Trump regime’s racist campaign of terror.

#IndianapolisIN #IN #ImmigrantRights #ReneeGood #ICE #InJusticeSystem #KillerCops #KillerICE