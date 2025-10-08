Hundreds of New Yorkers rally to honor second year of Al Aqsa Flood, demand end to Gaza genocide

By staff

New York, NY – On October 7, over 500 New Yorkers rallied in front of the Fox News headquarters to demand an end to the ongoing genocide in Gaza and to honor the second anniversary of Al Aqsa Flood. Within our Lifetime, a NYC based pro Palestinian group organized the rally.

Al Aqsa Flood is the name of Gaza’s uprising against Israel that took place on October 7, 2023. The uprising took place in response to 15 years of an illegal blockade on the Gaza Strip and over 75 years of Zionist settler occupation of Palestine. In response to Al Aqsa flood, Israel has launched a genocidal campaign of mass death and destruction on the Gaza Strip, with the backing of the United States.

Protesters chanted “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!” And “Intifada, intifada! Long live the intifada!” People who passed by took photos and chanted along. Many cars honked in support of the protest, some even holding up flags or keffiyehs from their windows. Zionists on the other side of the street attempted to disrupt the rally.

Abdullah Akl, an organizer with WOL stated, “As we rally right in front of News Corp, where Fox News calls home. We make it clear that Fox, that News Corp, that CBS, that ABC, and every media organization is complicit to what is happening to our brothers and sisters in Gaza. As the blood is on the hands of the Zionists, it is on their hands as well”

Fatima Mohammad, another organizer of WOL, spoke to the significance of October 7, stating, “October 7th was about one thing. It was about freeing the political prisoners. It was about freeing our prisoners, who are left in Israeli dungeons, who are raped, who are starved, who are tortured in unimaginable ways. Who else could have freed them?”

After speakers went, the rally marched uptown towards Central Park. As protesters marched, they chanted “Death, death to the IDF!” and “End the blockade! Break the siege! Palestine will be free!” Protesters carried a massive Palestinian flag during the march. Cars with Palestinian flags and keffiyehs attached to them followed the rally from behind. Cops tailed the rally the whole way.

After turning on Central Park, the rally marched towards and through Times Square. “700,000 dead! New York, your hands are red!” was chanted repeatedly as protesters marched through the square.

