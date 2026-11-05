By staff

Minneapolis, MN – The Freedom Road Socialist Organization fall membership drive is picking up speed. The campaign, which began on October 15, has resulted in 260 new general members as of November 5. In San Jose, California, 45 people have joined FRSO.

The membership drive will end on November 15.

Across the country, FRSO members have been reaching out to other activists, to coworkers and setting up tables at protests. FRSO groups in many places are carrying out outreach plans to enlist new members.

Mick Kelly, the political secretary of FRSO, stated, “The situation is very good for building revolutionary organization. Our numbers are rapidly growing, and we are developing work in new cities and towns every month. We are sure to surpass our goal of 300 new general members in 30 days.”

Kelly continued, “Monopoly capitalism is a failed system. We need socialism.”

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