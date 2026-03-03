Hundreds in Seattle march to demand no war with Iran

By staff

Seattle, WA – On February 28, less than 24 hours after the start of the U.S.– Israeli military assault on Iran, 300 demonstrators turned out to Seattle’s famous Pike Place Market to protest this latest U.S. war.

The emergency protest was called by Seattle Against War (SAW) and supported by Nidal, Haebang, Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO), Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), and Students United for Palestinian Equality & Return (SUPER UW). Originally planned as a rally, the numbers and energy of the crowd prompted the organizers from SAW to reorganize the event into a march, reflecting the widespread popular opposition to this war.

The attack on Iran comes after other acts of aggression by the United States on Cuba and Venezuela. Speaking on behalf of Seattle Against War, Joseph Ostheller stated, “It is our duty here in the belly of the beast to resist every imperialist assault. There is not a single example of U.S. ‘intervention’ improving the situation of anyone, regardless of the complexities of their domestic situation. Our stance against imperialism is firm. It does not come with exclusions. The United States does not and never has deployed its military for humanitarian purposes.”

The Democratic Socialists of America’s speaker, Alex Mayben stated, “Has any country ever benefited from a U.S.-backed regime change? Countless nations destabilized by our country’s criminal actions now litter West Asia, North Africa, and Latin America, from Syria, Iraq, and Lebanon, to Libya, Somalia, and Sudan, to Costa Rica and Chile. The script for every U.S. operation is the same: unilateral sanctions, U.S.-sponsored protests, and if that fails, bombing campaigns and regime change.”

The speaker from Haebang Collective told the crowd, “The reality is, we’ve been in a new Cold War, a World War III. Before yesterday’s strike, Iran was already under crippling sanctions. Iran faced escalated military attacks as the U.S. and Israel worked overtime to facilitate a regime change against the sovereign government of Iran, as Iran's sovereignty stands in the way of U.S. imperialism and as Iran aids the Palestinian resistance.”

A member of Nidal stated, “Since the revolution 47 years ago Iran has been an unwavering champion of the Palestinian cause. They’re the only state in the world that gives support to the Palestinian resistance not just with words or slogans but with weapons.”

Chet Baughman from FRSO stated, “The despicable U.S. and Israeli bombing that killed elementary school girls today while preaching for decades that Iran is the one attacking women,” with the crowd responding with chants of “Shame!”

Baughman continued: “This is especially despicable as the Epstein files have been coming out and showing that the billionaire class is committing horrific attacks on women for decades.”

Baughman concluded, “What must be done? We must build a revolutionary movement. A movement that unites the many against the few.”

After the speeches finished, the crowd marched through Seattle’s downtown area, blocking traffic before returning triumphantly to Pike Place Market.

#SeattleWA #WA #AntiWarMovement #Iran #SAW