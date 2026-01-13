Hundreds in Appleton demand “ICE out of everywhere!”

By Morgan Gald

Appleton, WI – On Friday, January 9, over 300 people flooded the streets of downtown Appleton for a vigil and rally to demand justice for Renee Good and an end to ICE raids across the country. This somber event came in response to the murder of Renee Nicole Good at the hands of ICE agent Jonathon Ross, just two days ago.

The event was co-sponsored by Hate Free Outagamie, NE Wisconsin Democratic Socialists of America, Indivisible, ESTHER (Empowerment Solidarity Truth Hope Equity Reform) and more.

ESTHER Fox Valley’s Immigration Task Force spoke about the importance of meeting the moment to protect our communities. In her speech remembering Renee Good, one member addressed the crowd, “May you be the force keeping forward in the quest for justice, safety, and no community violence. May you be the inspiration for all of us to stay strong and not give up. May we continue the fight.”

As a rally ensued, chants from the crowd included “ICE has got to go!” and “No justice! No peace! No ICE in our streets!”

When asked about the motivation for this action, Hate Free Outagamie member Tanner Ziebel stated, “We're not going to sit back and watch as our family members, our friends, our neighbors are being snatched by masked agents.” Ziebell continued, pointing out the coalition of organizations present “for all these folks to come out to coexist, mourn and show solidarity with those all across the country, we are building something powerful here, something able to resist whatever may come to the valley.”

In her closing call to action Hate Free Outagamie member, Rev. Hannah Roberts Villnave spoke of this attack as one of many committed by the ruling class, “We are here tonight to remember not only Renee Nicole Brown, shot in cold blood in the face by a gun of the American government, but for everyone who has paid the price for American greed and white supremacy.”

The large and rapid response to this event was inspiring for many in attendance and the revolutionary fervor could be felt.

Additional actions have been held each night in the region, and another anti-ICE protest will take place in Appleton this Sunday, January 11. We look forward to following the developments of the anti-Trump movement in the Fox Valley in the coming months.

#AppletonWI #WI #ImmigrantRights #ReneeGood