Hundreds gather for vigil honoring Renee Good outside Milwaukee ICE facility

By Andrea Waters

Milwaukee, WI – In response to the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good at the hands of ICE agents, over 350 people gathered for an emergency vigil, January 7, outside of the ICE Enforcement and Removal offices at 310 E Knapp Street. Emotions ran high as community leaders spoke out against the newest round of raids in Minnesota, calling for ICE out of everywhere.

“We’re building something broad and we have a united front,” said Alan Chavoya of Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO). “Elected officials, community grassroots organizations, faith leaders. That’s who’s here today. We have the movement of everyone.”

This included a strong presence of the labor movement at the vigil. Pam Fendt from the Milwaukee Area Labor Council (MALC) said, “The influx of ICE and Border Patrol agents into American cities is doing anything but making us safer. ICE actions are taking good workers away from local companies and farms. They’re tearing families apart.”

“We are the quality control for law enforcement,” said Nat Godley of Milwaukee Turners Legal Observers. “We make sure they are operating as they are supposed to constitutionally, legally. Not as those ICE agents behaved in Minneapolis today. We must be vigilant, and we must be active. There is no more time for quiet bystanders.”

The determined crowd that gathered made chants of “I-C-E out of M-K-E” and “¡Sí se puede!” while picketing outside of the ICE field office. This effort was put on by several Milwaukee community and grassroots organizations including Voces de la Frontera, Milwaukee Turners, and the Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression

