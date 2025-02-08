Hundreds rally in Tampa against Trump

By Saba Indawala

Tampa, FL – On Wednesday, February 5, over 300 people gathered for a protest against Trump’s agenda at Tampa City Hall to demand an end to mass deportations and to defend women’s and LGBTQ rights.

Attendees held up signs reading, “No one is illegal on stolen land” and “Bans off our bodies!” as cars passed by and honked in support. The rally was organized by Tampa Activists United and went on for a few hours.

Members of organizations like Tampa Bay Students for a Democratic Society, Tampa Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, Occupy Florida, and Voices of Florida attended gave speeches, leading chants such as “No fear, no hate, no deportations in our state!” and “Racist, sexist, anti-gay, Donald Trump, go away!”

“It was incredible to see so many people activated across the nation for the 50501 protests. Tampa’s protest had hundreds in attendance brimming with energy, which clearly shows we will not stand idle while Trump attempts to enact his racist, anti-immigrant agenda,” stated Emma Rice, member of Tampa Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression.

As rallies against Trump’s agenda continue across the nation, Tampa will continue to fight for the rights of immigrants, women, LGBTQ and more!

