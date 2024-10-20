Green Bay, WI: Vigil and march to mark a year of resistance to Gaza genocide

By Drew Amelia

Green Bay, WI - On October 6, several dozen protesters marched through downtown Green Bay in an event marking one year of resistance to the ongoing genocide in Gaza. Members of Green Bay Anti-War Committee and Hate Free Outagamie began the march with a rally at Leicht Park. From there the protesters marched in a loop through Washington Street and Broadway, chanting “Free free Palestine!” and “From Lebanon to Falasteen, end the U.S. war machine!” The chants resonated with passersby who joined the march.

The demonstration had significance beyond the eve of the anniversary of October 7; it highlighted the intensifying class struggle against imperialist aggression. Israel’s recent invasion of Lebanon - after the Israeli terror attacks involving pagers and cell phones, which resulted in at least 3000 civilians injured and at least 12 killed - has escalated tensions between Israel and states resisting the ongoing genocide in Gaza. For workers of the world, the need for an anti-war stance becomes increasingly urgent.

The chair of the Green Bay Anti-War Committee spoke at the rally before the march, stating “Our position is founded on the fact that the flames of conflict have a way of spreading. While billions flow into military operations abroad, our own citizens struggle with crumbling infrastructure, inadequate healthcare, and underfunded education.” His speech emphasized that not only is war destructive abroad but also at home, making the anti-war stance the only rational choice by all workers worldwide.

The march was followed by a vigil for the Palestinian and Lebanese martyrs at Leicht Memorial Park. Members of Hate Free Outagamie and Green Bay Anti-War Committee read avigil statement. Massacres committed by Israeli Occupation Forces since October 7 were listed followed by a moment of silence for the over 42,000 victims of the ongoing genocide. The glow of vigil candles illuminated the park as the closing statements were made, and the poem If I Must Die by Palestinian poet Rafaat Alareer was read.

As members of Wisconsin Coalition for Justice in Palestine, Green Bay Anti-War Committee and Hate Free Outagamie will continue actions in the Fox Valley and Northeast Wisconsin as well as participating in marches and rallies calling for an arms embargo and an immediate end to U.S. aid to Israel.

