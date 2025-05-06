Green Bay, WI: Pro-Palestine activists banner drop at NLF Draft

By Lana Ksionek

Green Bay, WI – Undeterred by road closures and brisk evening temperatures, a dedicated group of around one dozen Green Bay, WI, activists arrived near Entrance 2 for the NFL Draft. It was April 24, the first day of the Draft, and a section of South Ridge Road at the western corner of Lambeau Field was closed to traffic; making it perfect for a banner drop. The action was organized by the Green Bay Anti-War Committee (GBAC), the small city organization that could.

GBAC’s used the high foot traffic to raise awareness about the genocide in Gaza. They were met by many fans who were excited to see the Palestine solidarity signs and banners. A post-action statement published by GBAC sums up the attitude nicely, “many of their hearts are big enough to reach across the ocean. Green Bay cares about the Palestinian people, wants them to be free from violence, and to thrive.”

The banner drop also attracted negative attention from a few. However, some quick thinking activists were able to find common ground by talking about the free handouts of money and arms to Israel. GBAC, having existed since November of 2023, has continued to stand with Palestine during this genocide, and will continue to advocate until Palestine is free. GBAC plans to have a presence at the Green Bay May Day action, in Leicht Memorial Park, on May 1.

#GreenBayWI #WI #AntiWarMovement #Palestine #Culture #Sports #NFL