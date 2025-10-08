Grand Valley students stand with Palestine

By Owen Frassetto

Allendale, MI – On Tuesday, October 7, the Grand Valley State University Progressive Student Union held a rally on campus to stand with the Palestinian people. After two years of genocide by Israel, and two years of bold resistance by the Palestinian people, students came together to hear speeches and give chants in solidarity with Palestine.

The response of students passing by was overwhelmingly positive. Many stopped and joined the rally for a short time before carrying on, while others stayed for the duration of the protest. Students from the Progressive Student Union and the Freedom Road Socialist Organization addressed the crowd.

A student with PSU, Rachel Rowan, stated, “Rallying for Palestine remains incredibly necessary, with the fact that if the U.S. were to pull out of funding Israel we would not only gain money for American issues but save countless lives. Not only that, but rallying brings us closer together and builds our community, within our own colleges along with a much larger scale! Free Palestine!”

West Michigan has become a very organized region in terms of Palestine solidarity in the past two years. The organization Palestine Solidarity Grand Rapids also held a rally on October 7 in Zeeland, protesting the weapons manufacturer Woodward. This rally happened just hours before GVSU students took to their own campus for Palestine.

While the Progressive Student Union is primarily focused on their campaign for a Sanctuary Campus, they continue the work of Palestine solidarity, among many other important political issues.

#AllendaleMI #MI #AntiWarMovement #Palestine #StudentMovement #SDS