Grand Rapids unites for workers, immigrant rights

By Micah Colby

Grand Rapids, MI – On Saturday, May 3, over 100 protesters gathered at Ah-Nab-Awen Park to celebrate International Workers Day and unite in the struggle for worker and immigrant rights. Local labor unions, community groups and activists rallied and marched through the streets of downtown Grand Rapids to demand an end to the Trump administration’s attacks on labor and immigrants.

There were several speakers from different unions and local activist groups including IATSE 26, NALC 56, AFM 56, UAW Local 1753 VP, Grand Valley State University Progressive Student Union, Solidarity Singers GR, and the Grand Rapids Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression. Community organizers and activists also spoke, including Gema Lowe from Moviemento Cosecha, Kent County Commissioners Nancy Morales and Robert Womack and Ivan Diaz, who is running for Michigan State Senate.

“I am the son of an immigrant,” said Jean Duchemin, the vice president of UAW Local 1753. “My father was a Teamster, a transgender Teamster. The violence came to our home, so we’ve been fighting our whole lives.”

Duchemin talked about personal struggles that have allowed him to develop the necessary fighting spirit to be a strong union leader. This fighting spirit is necessary to help bring back true and strong class-struggle unions that stand up and fight back for the whole working class.

He described the history of the UAWD caucus, United Auto Workers for Democracy. After a failed strike in 2019 the caucus was able to reform the way the UAW functioned entirely, in particular, changing the election process of union presidents with a one-member, one-vote policy.

“They called us troublemakers,” Duchemin continued, “but we don’t ask, we demand!”

The event was a rallying point for progressive voices in Grand Rapids to unite and merge with the workers’ struggle, which is advancing throughout the country. Community members sat together, listening to classic labor songs, passionate speeches and distributed signs for the march.

“International Workers Day is for immigrants and workers’ rights,” said Tom Burke of IATSE Local 26. “We unite under the banner of ‘An injury to one, is an injury to all!’”

Burke emphasized the community's unity against Trump and Elon Musk’s attacks on labor, the postal service, the unions, federal workers, teachers, students, and of course, immigrants throughout the country.

“We will unite the many to defeat the few, to defeat the billionaires and stop their attacks on workers,” Burke added.

Robert Womack, Kent County commissioner and Ivan Diaz ,who is running for Michigan state senate, also gave speeches criticizing the lack of action from the Democratic Party and emphasizing the need for continued organization and unity in the community.

After speeches in the park wrapped up, the crowd marched through downtown Grand Rapids, shouting chants like “In the union, in the streets! Worker power can’t be beat!”

The crowd stopped in front of the local ICE headquarters during the march, where the chair of GVSU’s Progressive Student Union spoke to the interconnected struggle of workers, immigrants and students.

“I’m here to speak about the dire necessity of standing with students in the face of deportations and FBI raids,” she said. “Students have been one of the groups at the forefront of the Trump administration's attacks. Everyone needs to stand in solidarity with students who care so deeply about fighting for campuses free of backhanded collaboration between administration and the federal government.”

The chair of PSU stressed the importance of students being involved in the struggle for immigrant and worker rights, as well as the fight against the Trump administration’s reactionary attacks.

“Various fear tactics have been affecting students far beyond the property boundaries of Grand Valley and across the country,” she stated. “Students who have been fighting for a free Palestine have been kidnapped off the streets, even if they are here on a green card like Mahmoud Khalil. We’re here to say enough is enough.”

Through their chanting and interactions with one another, the crowd made it clear they are not afraid of Donald Trump or his attacks.

#GrandRapidsMI #MI #Labor #ImmigrantRights