Grand Rapids reportback from Cuba’s May Day in Havana

By Eduardo Montiel

Grand Rapids, MI – The Grand Rapids district of The Freedom Road Socialist Organization assembled for a May 17 reportback from Jessica Plichta on their recent humanitarian aid trip to Cuba. The event took place at Fountain Street Church

The presentations began with an introduction by Sam Tunningley, member of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization, who stated, “This country has a long history of militant labor organizing, much of which is intentionally buried, forgotten and written out of history. That's why it's important to commemorate the Haymarket Affair and own the righteous achievements made by the working class as a foundational part of this country.”

Jessica Plichta, the community activist and FRSO member, spoke on her humanitarian aid trip to Cuba. She underlined the importance of standing in solidarity with Cuba and what life is like under increasing sanctions.

Plichta stated, “In Havana, Cuba alone, over 500,000 Cubans participated in May Day that day without any oil.”

“That means every person walked on foot to get there, 500,000 people, walked to May Day in Havana,” said Plichta, adding the Cuban people love their country so much they were willing to walk in the early morning darkness to reach Havana and participate in May Day.

To close out the event, community members asked questions about Plichta’s experiences in Cuba and lessons that can be applied here at home. The organizers also had cultural art and books on display for community members to interact with.

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