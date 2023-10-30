Grand Rapids mobilizes to end the genocide in Gaza and end U.S. aid to Israel

By Owen Frassetto

Grand Rapids, Michigan – Over 300 people rallied on Saturday, October 28 to demand an end to the genocide in the Gaza Strip, and that the United States ends its military aid for Israel.

The rally was organized by the recently refounded Palestine Solidarity Grand Rapids, or PSGR. The organization recently began taking political actions again in the light of multiple recent rallies for Palestine in Grand Rapids. The rally was planned in partnership with the Michigan District of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization, as well as the Grand Rapids Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression.

Protesters and allies of Palestine organized in Memorial Park. As flags flew and people chanted, passing cars applauded the demonstrators with their horns. Speeches were heard from organizers in Palestine Solidarity Grand Rapids, the Grand Rapids Alliance, and FRSO, as well as from multiple community members who champion the Palestinian cause. One indigenous community member spoke on the connection between the struggle of Native Americans and the struggle of the Palestinians.

The hundreds of protesters than marched through downtown Grand Rapids, taking to the streets to demand an end to the genocide in Gaza, and an end to U.S. military aid to Israel. The march was led by a banner and many Palestine flags, and chants led by members of the Arab community echoed through the city blocks.

Palestine Solidarity Grand Rapids and the Grand Rapids community at large will continue to rally in support of Palestine as the struggle for justice continues.

#GrandRapidsMI #Palestine