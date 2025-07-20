Good Trouble protest in Tallahassee, FL

By Ben Grant

Tallahassee, FL – Around 100 community members gathered at Florida’s historic Capitol building to stand against Donald Trump's administration as part of a National Day of Action encouraging “Good Trouble.”

Representatives of the Tallahassee Community Action Committee (TCAC), Tallahassee Students for a Democratic Society (SDS), Tallahassee Food Not Bombs, Tallahassee Immigrant Rights Alliance (TIRA), and Tallahassee Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO) spoke out against the Trump administration's brutal assaults on immigrants and protestors, and the devastating impact his policies have on the working class.

The rally began with a performance by the Rise Up Singers, with songs inspired by the late John Lewis and his message of love, unity, and the urgent need for people to get organized – a message that echoed throughout the entire event.

Speakers highlighted the local impact of Trump's reactionary policies, with Juniper Curtis from TCAC exposing the recent executive order, EO 14288, and it’s devastating effect on police oversight. Curtis stated, “This order seeks to increase police funding and decrease police accountability! It expands the prison system and provides officers with military equipment which is used to attack protesters and suppress free speech!”

Continuing to focus on the local struggle, Joelle Nunez with TIRA spoke about the violence being inflicted on the immigrant community in and around Tallahassee, spotlighting the recent ICE raid that saw more than 100 workers detained in a terrorizing sweep. Reading from a statement made by the wife of one of those detained, Joelle exposed the human cost of Trump’s deportation machine, stating, “We’re supposed to be keeping our families together, not tearing them apart. My family is completely devastated after May 29. Me and my children were left here by ourselves with no income.”

Organizers then mobilized the crowd for a march around the Capitol while chanting “The people, united, will never be defeated!” The crowd passed by the Florida Capitol, City Hall, and the Florida Supreme Court, chanting loudly and making their voices heard to those inside.

Closing out the rally, Regina Joseph with Tallahassee FRSO, stated, “When I think about good trouble, I think about all the activists who have put themselves on the line to fight for basic democratic rights. I'm inspired by the working class movement in this country that gave us the eight-hour workday in the first place, and that ensured children wouldn't have to work in mines.”

Organizers concluded the action by calling on attendees to show up in force at the City Commission meeting on August 2, where TIRA will be leading the charge in demanding Tallahassee end its voluntary partnership with ICE through the 287(g) agreement and stop collaborating with Trump's deportation machine.

#TallahasseeFL #FL #PeoplesStruggles #Trump #ImmigrantRights