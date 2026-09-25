Giant community-made “MN Stolen Neighbors” quilt unveiled at the state capitol

By Alvin Sheng and Owen Lubozynski

Saint Paul, MN – Dozens gathered at the Minnesota State Capitol on Tuesday, September 22 to unveil the MN Stolen Neighbors Quilt. More than 150 people labored over six months to sew together 12,500 quilt squares – each square representing a Minnesota immigrant taken by ICE from the start of the second Trump term to the end of Operation Metro Surge.

The organizers behind the MN Stolen Neighbors Quilt Project were joined by Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee (MIRAC) and 50 community members in the capitol rotunda, where the quilt was unfurled. There was a moment of silence as the weight of the quilt and the lives it symbolized were impressed upon the crowd.

Then, the quilt was carried outside and overlaid on the steps of the State Capitol Mall, where it served as a solemn backdrop for the speeches during the “No More Stolen Neighbors” rally.

The first speaker was one of the organizers of the MN Stolen Neighbors Quilt Project and a member of MIRAC, Owen Lubozynski. He explained how the hidden violence of post-Surge DHS activity motivated him to create the Stolen Neighbors Quilt Project, launched in April with assistance from fellow Twin Cities activist Melissa Greene.

He also remarked on the extent of the community effort that went into the project. Neighbors across the country contributed portions of the quilt. Local sewing shops, including Lakes Makerie, Knit and Bolt, and the Sewing Lounge donated fabric; the Textile Center served as a hub for volunteer sewers, and Art Buddies collaborated with the middle schoolers of Whittier Elementary School to illustrate more than 100 squares of the quilt.

The outpouring of support from the community was such that they overshot the initial goal of 11,000 squares, meant to represent the roughly 11,000 Minnesotan immigrants that were kidnapped by ICE between the beginning of Trump’s second term and the end of Operation Metro Surge. In total, more than 150 people have contributed to the effort. The finished quilt is approximately nine feet wide by 33 feet long.

Owen states, “We weren’t considering what happens when you ask Minnesotans for a favor, so the quilt here today actually contains 12,500 squares. Which is amazing. Unfortunately, it is reflective of what has been happening here over the past several months. Since March, ICE has abducted more than 900 Minnesotans and counting.”

Owen explained how the majority of these arrests that have largely gone unnoticed are due to 287(g) agreements between local agencies and DHS.

Banning collaboration between local agencies and ICE is the first item on MIRAC’s list of demands in its “Sanctuary State Now” campaign, focused on pressuring the governor to sign an executive order that would also protect sensitive locations from ICE, ban secret police, defend protestors against political repression, provide justice for victims of ICE terror, and implement a statewide eviction moratorium. The campaign promotes policies that provide true safety and justice, rather than a superficial peace that disguises streamlined persecution.

Alissa Washington, the executive director of the Wrongfully Incarcerated and Over-sentenced Families Council and member of Twin Cities Coalition for Justice, mentioned how ICE kidnapped a member of her own family during the summer, many months after the supposed end of Operation Metro Surge.

Washington stated, “My 72-year-old uncle, Nonh Noradeth, had lived in this country for more than 40 years. ICE detained him here in Minnesota, transferred him all the way to Louisiana, and ultimately deported him to Laos. He left behind his wife and four children. And for a period of time, I became the guardian of those four children while our family tried to survive what had been done to us.”

Gabby Hobart, a rank-and-file member of the Minneapolis Federation of Educators and a bilingual educator, shared how one day, she received news of an abducted student and had to console his grieving mother.

Hobart stated, “To this day, I think of him, as he loved math and lit up every classroom. He was denied the joy of walking alongside his classmates during graduation. My story is just one among many. Educators across the city were on the front lines of responding to the federal occupation of our city, all the while our elected officials stood by and watched these terrors and horrors happen.”

Grace Gamble, is a member of Hands Off Latin America, affiliated with Women Against Military Madness. She explained how the U.S. creates the conditions for migration that the U.S. tries to violently suppress. From her visit to Cuba a month ago, she shared a firsthand account of how the U.S.’s fuel blockade on Cuba has been affecting the country.

The last two speakers expressed the importance of standing up for immigrants at home and those fighting against imperialism abroad, no matter your age or immigrant background.

Anna Madison, a member of Families Against Military Mayhem and Eyes Off Saint Paul, declared, pointed out how the Walz administration has been dragging its feet on enacting protections for immigrants and their allies, even as they’re being targeted by the federal government.

Jesus García, a member of Asamblea de Derechos Civiles, shared that he “was undocumented for 25 years here in this nation, all the time working and contributing, because although one works without documents, one pays taxes. One contributes to the nation. Fortunately, thanks to God, last year I became an American citizen. For that reason I come to raise my voice for those who cannot. For those who are still under the shadows.”

At the end of the rally, participants gathered on the steps beside the quilt, chanting, “When immigrants are under attack, what do we do? Stand up, fight back!” In this way, they demonstrated the core intention of the quilt.

The organizers of the MN Stolen Neighbors Quilt Project can be contacted at [email protected].

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