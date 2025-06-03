General Durante acquittal exemplifies Armed Forces of the Philippines rottenness

By staff

On June 3, the Communist Party of the Philippines condemned the acquittal by the Special General Court Martial (SGCM) of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) of Jesus Durante III, former brigade commander of the 1001st Brigade and commander of the Presidential Security Group, who was accused as the mastermind in the killing of Yvonne Chua Plaza.

“Once again, a killer is acquitted by the rotten-to-the-core AFP,” said Marco Valbuena, chief information officer of the CPP. “The trial was clearly just a show. The AFP has no intention of punishing one of the most brutal butchers in their ranks.”

“Durante is a fascist killer,” Valbuena added. “He was also involved in the horrific 2022 killing of teacher Chad Booc and four other civilians in New Bataan, as well as the torture and killing of Menardo Villanueva, CPP leader in Southern Mindanao.”

“By acquitting Durante, the AFP has further emboldened its butcher officers and personnel to indiscriminately take lives and trample on the human rights of citizens who stand and fight for the interests of the nation,” Valbuena said.

“The fascist criminals of the AFP and PNP will be held accountable to the people. The revolutionary movement will do everything within its power to impose punishment fitting their crimes and sins,” Valbuena concluded.

#International #Philippines