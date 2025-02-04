FRSO to hold online meeting: Building the Movement to Fight Trump’s Agenda

By staff

On Thursday, February 6, at 5 p.m. Pacific time (6 p.m. Mountain, 7 p.m. Central, 8 p.m. Eastern), Freedom Road Socialist Organization will be hosting an online meeting “Building the Movement to Fight Trump’s Agenda.”

Featured speakers include Frank Chapman, executive director of the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (NAARPR), Marisol Márquez of Legalization for All, and Sydney Loving, a member of the Central Committee of FRSO. Fight Back! asked each of these leading organizers why they thought this upcoming meeting was important in building the fight against Trump. Here’s what they had to say.

“In his first days as president, Trump has come out swinging, but so have we! There are so many sectors of society and communities he’s targeting, he makes more enemies every day,” said Sydney Loving of FRSO. “That’s more people who are pushed off the fence, into the struggle to change things and we say, ‘Welcome. Let's fight together.’”

Freedom Road Socialist Organization has indeed been fighting Trump from his first day in office, organizing demonstrations across the country on Inauguration Day, January 20. Loving was a speaker at the national demonstration in Washington DC against Trump’s inauguration.

“We will get absolutely nowhere by staying quiet or going into hiding,” Loving continued, “So we’re not backing down. We’re saying stop the deportations and hell no to the whole backwards ‘profits over people’ agenda. So, this meeting will be important. We’re going to talk about what’s happened so far, the terrain we’re fighting on now, and how we’re going to build the people’s movements, bigger and badder than before!”

Marisol Márquez stated, “Everywhere, around the country undocumented immigrants are finding friends. Trump has created an atmosphere of terror aided by ICE. And yet, the people are ready to meet this threat head on. The Legalization for all Network is ready to help guide anyone who is ready to fight back and fight for the undocumented!”

Frank Chapman of NAARPR says, “We have got to be united. We cannot let them carry out these mass deportations,” adding, “If they are allowed to do that, they will be coming for the rest of the people next. Trump’s not new to us. We’ve been fighting against racists on this continent since 1619. We know who to stand with, and who not to stand with. That’s why the Black liberation movement stands with immigrants, the Palestinians, with all oppressed people throughout the world, against this racist empire. United, we don’t have to worry about being defeated!”

To attend the meeting, register to receive the Zoom link at tinyurl.com/frso225.

#FRSO #Meeting #Trump #ImmigrantRights #WomensMovement #Labor #LGBTQ #L4A #NAARPR #Featured