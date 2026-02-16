FRSO: The fight against ICE in Minneapolis and the power of the labor movement

By Labor Commission, FRSO

In the Twin Cities, Trump’s drive for mass deportations hit a brick wall. The FRSO Labor Commission salutes the brave immigrant movement. The protests say it clear: “ICE out now!”

The thorns in Trump’s side are many. On January 23, 100,000 Minnesotans took to the streets in the 20-below winter. The state AFL-CIO joined the day of action. Union locals from the SEIU, UNITE HERE, ATU, and MFE showed out in a big way. About 900 businesses closed up shop. Most of these were small, neighborhood stores in solidarity. Many progressives called out of work to protest.

These forces, and more, followed the lead of the immigrant community. They followed in the footsteps of the May 1, 2006 “Day Without Immigrants,” which revived International Workers Day in this country. For their part in this broad front, many Twin Cities unions are an example for workers from coast to coast.

Some call this a general strike, but that is not true. It was mass outpouring against ICE and mass deportations. It was a remarkable achievement led by Minnesota’s labor movement. Trade union activists can learn from it as ICE continues its campaign of mass deportations in cities across the U.S. It does not make a great event greater by asserting that it was something it was not.

To rise to the level of a general strike, the movement would have to do something different. The bulk of workers in major industries would shut down production. The city’s economy would grind to a halt.

Let’s be honest about how far we’ve come. Let’s not let ourselves off the hook to push farther. There’s more worker power to unleash. ICE has come under fire, but the working class still has guns of a different caliber.

Only fighting unions can employ the weapon of a general strike. To organize against the capitalists, it takes organizing on the shop floor against the boss. Unions with a class struggle attitude – an “us vs. them” mindset – are the basis for lethal strikes to the system. There’s nothing in the world like a militant labor movement.

Union leaders and the rank and file should go to demonstrations. They should pass resolutions to protect immigrant members on the job. They should fight for contracts and MOUs that stop employer cooperation with ICE.

There is much to be done. Our morale is high, our ambitions even higher.

Workers stand with immigrants!

ICE out now!

Legalization for all!

#Labor #ImmigrantRights #FRSO #Statement #Featured