FRSO says: On Nakba Day, stand for a free Palestine!

By Freedom Road Socialist Organization

May 14 marks 77 years since Al-Nakba, or as it's known by Palestinians, the Catastrophe. Beginning on May 14, 1948, over 750,000 Palestinians were forced off their land by Israeli settlers in a matter of months, with the indispensable help of the British. No inch of land was ceded without massacres.

Since then, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have been killed, and now a genocide rages on in Gaza. Yet the Palestinian resistance is far from surrender. The people of Palestine have not given up in their fight for national liberation, and the Freedom Road Socialist Organization stands with them.

The Zionists' cruelty knows no limits. They target hospitals and schools; they use starvation and water deprivation as a tactic. They go beyond missiles and bombs and set refugee tents on fire. The U.S. imperialists foot the bill, and in exchange the Israelis guard their interests. Members of the United Nations condemn the genocide in Gaza in resolutions, and only the Israelis and the United States disagree. It is undeniable to the rest of the world: Israel has no right to exist, and it must be stopped.

On October 7, 2023, something remarkable happened: paragliders carrying the forces of resistance flew into occupied Palestine. They set off a historic offensive, the Al-Aqsa Flood, that emboldened the Axis of Resistance and sped up the clock on Israel's borrowed time. The Israelis deepened the genocide in Gaza, which has killed over 50,000 Gazans and counting. But nonetheless, the forces of resistance in Palestine, Yemen, Iran, Lebanon, Iraq and Syria at the time, fought the Israelis to a standstill. The Zionists took damning military casualties. They went into bunkers and their homes in northern occupied Palestine stood empty. They fled to the U.S.

All over the world, the masses who condemn the genocide stood up. In the U.S., we marched day after day, seized buildings, were arrested at encampments, were kicked out of school, and now some face deportation. In Michigan, supporters of Palestine were raided by state police and the FBI. Repression against the pro-Palestine movement has intensified under Trump, especially on college campuses. Still, the movement will not die. As long as the Palestinians and the Axis of Resistance fight on, so can we.

The Israelis and their Wall Street handlers cannot turn back time. The Arabs and Muslims of the Middle East are the many, and the Israeli settlers are the few. At the end of this protracted struggle, the millions of Palestinians around the world will return. They will reunite all the lands of Palestine from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea. Time is on their side.

It took the Vietnamese masses and liberation forces over 100 years to free themselves from imperialism. When they did, their struggle inflamed and was inflamed by an international solidarity movement all around the world from which revolutionaries sprang, including our group here in the U.S.

As proletarian internationalists who share the same enemy – the U.S. imperialists – the FRSO is committed to the call for an independent Palestine. We will be marching today until the end of this coming weekend. We will march every Nakba Day until Palestine is finally free.

On Nakba Day, Stand With Palestine!

Victory to the Resistance!

From the River to the Sea, Palestine Will Be Free!

