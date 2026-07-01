FRSO salutes the Communist Party of China on the 105th anniversary of its founding

By Freedom Road Socialist Organization

On the occasion of the 105th anniversary of the Communist Part of China’s founding, the Freedom Road Socialist Organization salutes the party that has led the Chinese people through the fires of revolution and into the dawn of building socialism. The party took everyday people’s dreams for a better life and organized them to fight, bringing dreams into reality.

Mao understood that “without the Communist Party there could be no new China” as a historic truth.

For hundreds of years, the Chinese people were being crushed under the enormous weight of three mountains: feudalism, bureaucratic capitalism and imperialism. The CPC led the people in a righteous struggle to tear those mountains down. With the science of revolution, incredible sacrifice, and a refusal to surrender, they won liberation and embarked on the construction of a socialist society that continues to chart new courses.

A single spark can indeed light a prairie fire. In 1921, at its founding, membership was just over 50. 105 years later, it surpassed 101 million members and stands as the largest governing party in the world, with an unbreakable bond with the masses of people, because the Party is part of the fabric of everyday life, from farm to factory.

The CPC’s achievements have been rooted in the commitment to “serve the people.” And the achievements are truly world-historic: lifting nearly 100 million people out of absolute poverty, making breakthroughs in advanced technology, pioneering green energy and development, and building out infrastructure projects that make life better for the many. In unleashing the productive forces, China has truly reshaped the world. With its party at the helm, the brave spirit and blazing hope of the Chinese people are shining a light on the path to a brighter, socialist future.

Long live the Communist Party of China!

Long live international solidarity!

#FRSO #International #China